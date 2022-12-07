Letters to the Editor 

A tribute to Sandra Murray

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the MRC Pontiac and the Council of Mayors I would like to reflect on the great contribution that the former mayor of Shawville made at the MRC. Sandra Murray will be missed for many reasons and I feel it is important to articulate what made her unique. She had the ability to listen and did not feel the need to express herself on every issue. When she did speak it was usually to provide a voice of reason and wisdom. At times she would remind the table that the time spent in discussion and debate on a particular subject had gone on long enough and it was time to make a decision and act.

She also had the ability to speak up when others could not because they may have worried about political correctness. Sandra was not one to shy away from taking a stand when it was necessary.

Former Mayor of Clarendon John Armstrong reminded me this week of a perfect example of Sandra’s forth-rightness. I have often reflected on this incident. A presentation involving big promises of new construction of a particular industry leading to hundreds of jobs was being made by three or four people from the corporate world and instead of being impressed as others were…she swivelled around in her chair, (one foot away from the President making the pitch) and looking over her spectacles had one question for him….”But have you GOT the MONEY?!” At the time there were gasps and some laughter as people in the room were taken by surprise but as much more time unfolded she was absolutely right. Nothing ever got built, there were no jobs created. They did not have the money.

Sandra was fearless and had the ability to see the truth.

She took a great interest in our budget, programs for youth, the closed obstetrics unit and the future of the Pontiac Hospital and the protection of English rights of people in the Pontiac.

Sandra loved the Pontiac and dearly desired to see it revitalize. While she was in office, a subdivision in Shawville was built and improvements to the water tower were made.

One always knew where you stood with Sandra. She was a straight shooter and instead of spending her later years retired and relaxing she chose to respond to the call of community service as the first female mayor of Shawville.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Barrie, Tim, Nancy and Vicki.

Sandra did her best and has left her mark at the MRC Pontiac.

Jane Toller

Warden MRC Pontiac

There is only one taxpayer

Dear Editor,

It is my understanding that Sophie Chatel, the federal MP for Pontiac, supports the initiative aimed at expanding solar generation in the region.

I have also read and understand that mainstream media and all the way up to the International Energy Agency that solar is so much more economical today as to compete with current forms of generation. Then, there is no need for taxpayers to subsidize it as is the current practice. And there is no need to purchase all solar generation at higher cost than other forms of generation whether it is needed or not as is also the current practice.

Solar companies would cover the cost of electrical infrastructure (upgrading power lines to main transformers) and not to the electrical ratepayers, as is now the current practice.

These same solar companies would dismantle and dispose of the solar infrastructure (panels) at the end of their contracts, normally 20 years. Currently, at the end of the contracts term, it reverts to the municipality for disposal. Are you listening Roger Larose (and other Pontiac mayors)? You want to build and operate a solar farm? Great, as long as no taxpayer dollars are used.

Lastly, I personally doubt the economics of this since there are better locales with many more sunny days than ours. Someone with a technical background and no vested interest should explain the basics of electrical production.

Thanks for listening.

Robert G Barber

Luskville, Que.

More on Waste Management

Dear Editor,

The next step in the evolution of waste management is to take organic material out of the waste stream. It just doesn’t belong there. It causes most of the problems and expenses of dealing with the extra stuff we buy and then throw away. An alarming amount of the food that people buy is wasted. When the scraps of food are thrown into the garbage, along with plastic bags and wrappers, glass containers, etc., the result is a stinky mess that costs municipalities (taxpayers) tonnes of money, and creates a biological problem for the future.

So, the Quebec government is mandating that municipalities create programs for collecting organic waste separately from the other waste materials. In towns, door-to-door collection can work, but in the country, where distance is great and population is thin, municipalities will lose money by the truckload, trying to collect, hot, wet food scraps. How long will householders be willing to hold onto a bag or bucket of scraps? Anyone with a garden may well say, “No, thank you” to giving away the organic matter that was destined to grow more food next year. Anyone who keeps chickens would be a fool to give away their chicken feed. The plan is, to collect all the food scraps, truck them to a central location where they can be “properly processed”. Here’s the rub; composting is not deep science - it’s easy. It just requires a bin in the back corner of the yard, food waste, some leaves, sawdust, shredded paper, cardboard, occasional watering and stirring. Microbes do the hard work, day and night, without pay.

The program being promoted by the Quebec government would have us pay to have our garden soil futures hauled away, and then, I suppose, we could buy the soil amendments back for 10 times the price of keeping it in the first place. Sounds like a good plan, eh?

Robert Wills

Thorne and Shawville