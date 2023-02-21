Letters to the Editor – Feb. 22, 2023

Solar power

Dear Editor,

In the aftermath of recent power outages that occurred in the Upper Pontiac, it seems timely to examine how alternative energy sources could alleviate some of the drastic inconveniences suffered by citizens. We’ve been encouraged to switch to all-electric households, by the abundant low-cost hydroelectric power we enjoy in Quebec (most of the time).

My late wife, Marilee DeLombard, was an early adopter of solar power at her self-built home in Thorne, several kilometres away from the nearest hydro line. Her brother and father were both electrical engineers with NASA and her brother was involved in a project to test the limits of solar power. They had early solar panels (may I remind you, that all the space missions are powered by solar voltaic panels and have been since the 60s.) They had tortured the solar panels and then experimented with field repairs. When they finished the testing, they tossed the used panels into the trash. My brother-in-law was not one to let such a treasure go to waste, so he dumpster-dived them, and brought them to his sister. Five of these panels would run a radio/cassette player through the day, and charge batteries so that some electric lighting and a 13” black and white television could be used in the evening.

Solar panels have come a long, long way since those days. As we later upgraded piece-by-piece, each solar panel that we bought was larger, less expensive and more powerful than the last. About 10 years ago, the cost of new panels fell below $1 a watt and continue to become more light and cost efficient each year.

The peripheral equipment ie., charge controllers and batteries, also continue to evolve, but only recently have the batteries caught up in development, so many people now are using lithium-ion batteries instead of the old standby, lead/acid batteries.

So how does this relate to a modern household with its electric heat and our habit of being constantly in touch via the internet? Well, solar voltaic systems are not likely to heat your home in a winter outage, but a small system could keep some lights and radio or internet going. My feeling is, that it is bad enough to be cold, but to be cold and dark and out of touch with the outside world is worse. During the ice storm of 1997, we were snowbound for seven days, but had lights and radio (internet was in its infancy in those days, and not available in rural Pontiac). Since we were full-time off grid, the house was heated entirely by wood anyway, so the freezing was not a problem. But after seven days, we ran out of gasoline for the generator, so we ran out of water. Any appliance that has a large motor or heating mechanism is too much draw for a small solar power system. I had to make the laborious trudge with a toboggan and gas can, five kilometres to the nearest house where the road had been cleared.

Recently, several households have been established along Mountain Road and since there is no hydro power line, they have solar power systems. This is the strong point of solar power, I believe. Rather than centralized solar power farms, its strength is in the adaptability to small remote installations. Sure, it will be costly and inconvenient to install a solar power backup system but how does that inconvenience compare to what has just been endured when households were cold, dark and incommunicado?

Robert Wills

Shawville and Thorne, Que.

Storming the Ivory Towers

Dear Editor,

Considering the unprecedented events of the past three years, how much longer will we sit back as bystanders before we realize we are participants? As governments, media and bureaucrats in the medical and education community increasingly disassociate from, or are at odds with, public interests, who suffers?

While we continue to see professionals from respected entities discredited or silenced entirely, with provincial and federal leaders mostly unreachable and local politicians ignoring us and governing boards and bureaucrats who are excessively administrating without advocating for, or consulting citizens, we’ve become an after-thought to policy.

It’s no surprise the public’s distrust of authority is so high. Democracy at every level is self-destructing not in tiny steps but in leaps and bounds. Are we approaching a critical tipping point of no return?

As the public continues to justifiably call out the actions of big and small media moguls who fail to fact check and pawn off press releases as newsworthy ‘truth,’ inequitable government decrees and medical guidelines that wrongfully discriminate against citizens, we challenge the decision makers and local policy makers, board members, journalists and publishers to seriously ask themselves, “Are we contributing to this societal erosion?”

Additionally, citizens are just as culpable of having relinquished many of their innate and/or democratic rights to allow our public duties and responsibilities to be left in the hands of God or government. Has our own inaction contributed to this destruction?

Ultimately, the politicians, civil servants, the press and the public must want to cooperate to solve this escalating problem. Whether that happens or not depends on whether citizens participate …. and if the decision makers allow it.

Amy Taylor, Pat Goyette and Nancy Hunt

Pontiac Independent

Thank you

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the article of appreciation for Greg Hayes (THE EQUITY, Feb. 1.)

The work in which Greg is engaged is what I regard a “ministry.” Greg exhibits compassion and care for families at a difficult and often unexpected time of their life.

Over the almost 73 years of my ordained life I have served in a variety of places and conducted funerals numbering in the hundreds.

For example, serving as I was in a Newfoundland outpost when a death occurred, one of the men of the community, usually the same man, prepared the body for burial. A woman, usually the same woman, “laid out” the women. In some occasions a man in the community made the coffin, buying at a general merchant’s coverings, lining, handles and etc. On the day of the funeral at the church the coffin was carried up the rocky hill where no motorized vehicle could go, on a horse drawn “dray” and in the winter on a sleigh.

In the brief time I served in Scotland, customs and practices were quite different. Funerals were usually in the deceased’s home. The obituary in the local newspaper usually stated, “Friends and acquaintances who wish to attend may meet the cartage at the cemetery gates.”

Meanwhile in Shawville, from where I was away for most of 50 years, the layout or visitation was always in a person’s own home with a funeral service at one of the churches. In Bristol and Wyman funerals took place at home. In all cases, the grave was dug by neighbours.

For all the years, almost 20 in Trenton, Ont. and five in Carleton Place, Ont. I have much appreciation for men like Greg Hayes in their care for people in these changing times and how people are treated with dignity and respect.

Rev. William E. McDowell

Shawville, Que.

P.S. Greg mentioned four generations. The one I remember best was W. J. Hayes and Mrs. Hayes from my boyhood. I can remember their ancestor, Mr. Cole Hayes sitting on the east side of Shawville United Church.

Democracy in Canada

Dear Editor,

As a Canadian citizen, born in Canada, eight plus decades ago, there is a deeply troubling issue that should concern all Canadians now and for the future. Most people in Canada are (or should be) aware that the findings of the Public Order Emergency Commission inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022. Last week, Justice Paul Rouleau, provided Canadians with the decision that it was justified. Please remember that Justice Rouleau was appointed by the Prime Minister and he (Justice Rouleau) was involved in the leadership campaign (1983) for John Turner.

One can glean from that whatever they wish, however, it begs many questions, especially this, how can one Liberal judge objectively another Liberal and be impartial?

Warning bells are constantly ringing in my head and telling me this, beware. Now that this Act has been invoked, what will it take to be invoked again?

There is one thing happening in the near future, when this is challenged by many in the legal profession,and that opinion is Canada’s only hope for democracy as I see it.

Thanks for listening to a very worried Canadian.

Sandra D Barber

Luskville, Que.