Letters to the Editor – May 17, 2023

Bus Strike

Dear Editor:

The delivery of education classes in the Pontiac has been very challenging in the past years for many reasons. With covid-19 it was difficult, the various floods, the ice storm and other power outages. Although virtual learning was provided during covid, it presented challenges for working parents and meant that the usual social interaction at school between teachers and students could not happen.

The bus driver’s demand for fair wages is both reasonable and deserving. They experienced financial loss of wages through the covid school closures. They drive every day despite the challenging weather in the Pontiac. Their one goal is the safe transportation of our students. These drivers have a long history, as much as 45-years, of dedicated service. The hours worked are minimal and the job attracts retired people who have pensions. These drivers are trusted friends to the students and parents and play an invaluable role in their lives.

It is crucial that the negotiations resume and that a satisfactory settlement be achieved by both parties. End of the year school trips have been planned and will have to be cancelled. This strike is causing hardship to working parents who are spending time and money to transport their children to class.

André Fortin has spoken with the Minister of Education who said that he can give some direction. I am writing to the Minister today saying that this is crucial!

My greatest concern is that this could drag on until the summer with no resolution even for September. We need to keep these drivers employed because in many ways their job is a ‘calling.’ If we lose them, we may never replace them.

Let’s hope that this can be resolved quickly.

Jane Toller

Warden MRC Pontiac

How to fix the world

Dear Editor:

I see evidence that many people are getting upset about things that are not really any of their business. Major news outlets have become opinion-mongering propaganda spouts, and on-air or online personalities pump up non-existent issues, and leave the audiences needlessly worried, and blaming others who think and act differently than one’s own peer group. My advice is, stop doing that. There are places where you can find the facts of passing events, and act accordingly. You want a weather report? Look out the window. Or, follow a professional weather channel, and find out what the weather is like somewhere you are not, and whom you can blame for the weather being not to your liking. Are you upset because a cartoon image of candy doesn’t look sexy as it did before because of the woke agenda? Well, you’re wasting your precious discriminatory energy, when you could be focussing on something you could change for the better. In other words, de-energize the cancel culture from your life. You do you, eh?

One example is the focus on provincial or federal government; I often hear how someone thinks the person in power is corrupt and evil, and all those who voted for that party must be brain dead. Furthermore, if our party gets elected, everything will be fixed in short order. Wrong. But thanks for playing. At the provincial or federal level, you are one of millions. Now, if you really want to affect governmental change, get involved at the local level. Find out who the members of local and regional government are, and find out what’s going on. This is where you have actual leverage on governmental outcomes.

But, don’t just show up angry, and shake your fist at the local council. Attend a few meetings, and get a sense of how local government operates. These are people you know by name, and have interactions with on a personal level. You’ll soon find out, as I did, that councils are made up of neighbours, who are facing many of the same daily issues that you are. Municipal and regional councils have committees, and citizens can apply to take part in those committees. If your special interest is roads, environment or recreation activities, there are committees to deal with those areas. In the long run, citizen involvement is necessary to the overall success of projects and plans. As one of my online friends says, get informed, not enflamed.

Robert Wills

Thorne and Shawville, Que.