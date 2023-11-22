Letters to the Editor – Nov. 22, 2023

Thank you

Dear Editor,

Thank you, Mr. Judd plus. I want my comment to go to the best of the best, Chris Judd.

Yes, women have done it all, plus looked after our family. work, parents, plus volunteer. Family was always first, but we arranged everything. We tried, but we did.

Thanks Mr. Judd.

Claudette Stanton, Bryson

Composting

Dear Editor,

Composting - the people’s prerogative. Forty per cent is the figure of the moment; it’s been estimated that 40 per cent of food that is grown, harvested and bought is wasted. It’s also been estimated that compostable organic matter makes up forty per cent of the weight of garbage collected and shipped to a final destination. I don’t know who goes around weighing garbage and measuring food scraps, but we can take this as an indicative number, of an enormous inefficiency which should be reduced. Now is our chance to get ahead of government mandates, and save money, while improving our lawns and gardens.

It all depends upon sorting at source. That means that recyclable metal and plastic, kitchen scraps, and not easily recycled household waste belong in three different containers, to be handled and dispersed in different ways. Municipalities cannot do this sorting; it has to be done at the household level. Some towns are underway to collect organic waste door-to-door, but for households at the end of a gravel road, with few neighbours, it won’t be so easy.

If you’re in one of those households, here are some things that can help make this onerous new chore less trouble, more fun. See, this proposed pickup will be about once a week, at best. What will we do with kitchen leftovers between pickups?

1) Worms: I have a bin of red wigglers in my basement. They are quiet, they don’t smell, and they happily pre-digest much of my kitchen scraps. Occasionally, I harvest a bucket of high-grade houseplant food.

2) Green cone: these items were sold 25 years ago, through a co-operative effort of Shawville and the Pontiac Environment Protection. I have one at each of my houses, and they still work fine, for the purpose for which they are designed. The few foods that the worms don’t like, such as onion or garlic scraps, can be put into the green cone, along with hardwood leaves, sawdust, peat moss, etc. This is not so much a composter as it is a digester. Digested soil seeps out through the bottom, and the cone is surrounded by a vigorous growth of wildflowers. In the spring, I sometimes open the cone and move the gooey (and slightly smelly) stuff from the bottom, to invigorate my larger compost pile, which feeds my minuscule garden.

3) Lomi: this is an item that is advertised heavily on my YouTube feed. It’s much like a countertop bread maker - an appliance which accepts most any organic household leftovers, and overnight, heats and chops it all into an almost inert dark matter by morning. Caveat emptor, despite commercial claims, this is not really a composter, but it could be a convenient way for non-rural households to deal with their kitchen scraps between pickup days. It’s really just the first step in composting, but it will be more pleasant than a week’s worth of food scraps going wet and wonky in a plastic bin.

4) One of your neighbours is probably a gardener: Let them have your food scraps, and encourage each neighbourhood to share a compost heap. Will it attract animals? Probably, but so what? They’re here, trying to make a living the best way they know how, so share your otherwise-wasted food with the wildlife. Composting is not rocket surgery; it’s easier than dealing old tires or mountains of microfibre plastics.

Robert Wills, Shawville and Thorne