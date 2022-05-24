Light it up: Inauguration of the Félix-Gabriel-Marchand Bridge

Zainab Al-Mehdar Mansfield May 20, 2022 After rallying to save the bridge and the restoration work that lasted over four years, Phare Ouest and the Mansfield-et-Pontefract municipality announced the inauguration of the lighting of the Félix-Gabriel-Marchand Bridge. On May 20 Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel, MNA André Fortin, Warden Jane Toller, Mansfield et Pontefract Mayor Sandra Armstrong, Fort Coulonge Mayor Christine Francoeur and other partners were . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca