Live music returns to Coronation Hall

Local music legend Armitage needs no introduction. After stints with local bands starting back in the ‘60s he has played drums with bands on either side of the Ottawa river for years.

On Sept. 4. music duo Joanne Dubueau and Mick Armitage will play a live dinner show starting at 5 p.m.

After a 16 month delay, local music is coming back to Corontation hall.

