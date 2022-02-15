Living with COVID: Alleviating the provincial restrictions

Carole St-Aubin Pontiac Feb. 16, 2022 Premier François Legault has revealed the plan to lift restrictions for Quebec residents over the next several weeks. Now that the province’s fragile healthcare system is less critical, he said it was “a calculated risk.” With hospitalization rates down from 3,400 to 2,400 patients and the return of more than half of the original 20,000 absent healthcare workers for COVID-related reasons, Legault stated that they had now regained a third of their resources. The following gradual lifting of restrictions will take effect . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca