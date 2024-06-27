Local biblio wins big

The Shawville-Clarendon library has received more financial support from the two municipalities that fund it than any other library in the Outaouais region, and for this it has received an award. The token of recognition was given by the Biblio library network that manages the libraries across the Outaouais’ four MRCs. Shawville and Clarendon municipalities together invested $13,770 in the library last year – more money than any other library that serves a population greater than 1,200 people received in 2023. The award was given to the library both to recognize the significant financial contributions it has received from its municipalities, but also to honour the work its librarians have done to develop its local collection using this money. “For us that’s huge because it’s really hard to compete against what big libraries like Wakefield can do,” said head librarian Heather Sly, noting the Shawville library serves a community on the smaller end of that population bracket. The runner-up in the category was the Val-des-Bois library, which is . . .

