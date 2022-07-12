Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Three-year-old Oakley Shea stands with Maple, 6, and one-year-old Pearl at their lemonade stand in Campbell’s Bay.
News 

Local kids set up lemonade stand

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Campbell’s Bay July 9, 2022
Maple and Oakley Shea, who are six and three respectively, set up a stand in front of their house on Rue Borden in Campbell’s Bay to sell lemonade on Saturday, with help from their parents and their younger sibling Pearl.
For $1, customers could buy homemade lemonade from . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca