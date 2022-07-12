Local kids set up lemonade stand

Brett Thoms
Campbell’s Bay July 9, 2022
Maple and Oakley Shea, who are six and three respectively, set up a stand in front of their house on Rue Borden in Campbell’s Bay to sell lemonade on Saturday, with help from their parents and their younger sibling Pearl.
For $1, customers could buy homemade lemonade from . . .
