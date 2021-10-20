Friday, October 22, 2021
Pictured from left to right are Mario Hérault who works at the Autonhomme housing center, and community worker Gabriel Lemaire.
Features Top Story 

Local outreach centre for men soon expanding their services

Jorge Maria , ,

Carole St-Aubin
Bristol Oct.16, 2021 

AutonHomme, which translates as a compound of ‘autonomous man’ is an organization that was created in 2009 in response to the pulp and paper mill closure in Portage-du-Fort; it is an outreach organization for men.

Director Tyler Ladouceur, who’s been working there since 2013 said the organization evolved in the years since his full-time position was created.

