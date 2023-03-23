Local receives service medal

Sailor 2nd Class Nathaniel Lance from Campbell’s Bay has received the Special Service Medal for his participation in Operation Reassurance as part of NATO aboard HMCS Montreal in support of the Ukraine. The medal was created to recognize members of the Canadian Forces who are taking part in activities and operations under exceptional circumstances. This medal is issued as part or in direct support of NATO operations or missions.

