Local rugby player takes her talents to the next level

The Shawville native’s rise to playing at the university level has spanned over three years and began right here in the Pontiac. Younge started playing in the Spring of 2018 with Pontiac High School in their inaugural season. She then played two seasons with Heritage College and most recently was recruited by Concordia University in the summer of 2020.

Grace Younge’s rugby career has been all about growth and development as an athlete.

