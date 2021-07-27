Local rugby player takes her talents to the next level

Thomas Beck
Shawville July 28, 2021
Grace Younge’s rugby career has been all about growth and development as an athlete.
The Shawville native’s rise to playing at the university level has spanned over three years and began right here in the Pontiac. Younge started playing in the Spring of 2018 with Pontiac High School in their inaugural season. She then played two seasons with Heritage College and most recently was recruited by Concordia University in the summer of 2020.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca