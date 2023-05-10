Longstanding Ottawa Valley musician releasing book

Perennial Ottawa Valley musician, Mick Armitage, is releasing an autobiographical style book within the coming week. Titled As I Recall, Armitage’s book recounts stories relating to life within the Ottawa Valley and his long-standing music career. Presented in the form of anecdotes, the book follows Armitage as he comes of age, fosters his musical roots and eventually travels the world as a musician and performer.

In addition to various stories relating to his life and music career, the book also features original poetry and eight songs that Armitage has written since 1989.

Armitage moved to Shawville in 1951 with his mom and dad at the age of three. A mainstay within the Ottawa Valley music scene, Armitage was a member of several successful bands including Racoons On Ice and the Mick Armitage Band.

Having previously written a book regarding the storied legacy of Gaven’s Hotel in Quyon, As I Recall marks Armitage’s second foray into writing. According to Armitage, the book has been in the works for years.

“I started this book about four or five years ago, but had just kind of put it in the drawer for a year until COVID hit,” said Armitage. “A friend of mine finished her book during that time, and I said to myself ‘I’m going to finish mine’.”

Armitage credits his late grade school teacher, Phoebe McCord with instilling within him a love for writing, Faye Young for helping to foster his love of music, and Nancy Alexander - his grade one teacher - for pointing him in the right direction.

While Armitage insists that starting a book is always the hardest part, he believes that the opportunity to tell stories in a fun and engaging manner outweighs the labours involved in completing a personalized work such as this.

“You know they’re true, local stories,” said Armitage. “And I just try and tell them as if I was having a regular conversation with someone. Just trying to tell the truth and make people laugh by telling stories anyone can relate to.”

According to Armitage, one third of proceeds from the book will be donated to a local food bank.

As I Recall will be available for purchase on Amazon or at the Pontiac Printshop in Shawville.

Connor Lalande

Pontiac May 3, 2023