Looming recession, multiple parties to fight for anglophone vote

Brett Thoms Pontiac June 22, 2022 It has been a relatively quiet week among the parties vying to form the next government in Quebec. Legault, speaking to journalists last Wednesday, said he believes that there is a 50/50 chance of a recession in the coming month. He went further to say that if there is one then the CAQ is the best team to deal with it. Fears of a recession are spreading after a drop in the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca