Luskville man arrested for murder

Zainab Al-Mehdar Shawville Jan. 26, 2022 The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two men in connection with the death of 39-year-old Greg Slewidge in the Township of Beckwith that took place in September 2020. The two men Michael Clairoux, 47, of Nepean, Ontario, and Lee Marrazzo, 38, of Luskville, Quebec, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The OPP Detective Inspector, Chris Landry, made the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca