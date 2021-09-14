Maison des Jeunes brings youth outside and into their community

Julien St-Jean
Campbell’s Bay Sept 13, 2021
The Maison des Jeunes Youth Co-op (MDJ) spent the summer focusing on what they could do instead of what they couldn’t.
Despite navigating changing pandemic restrictions and countless other obstacles caused by COVID-19, the youth co-op still managed to move into a new youth centre in Campbell’s Bay, hold their usual softball league, hold regular animation on wheels events and involve youth in a project to create art reflecting the history of the Pontiac.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca