Maison des Jeunes brings youth outside and into their community

Despite navigating changing pandemic restrictions and countless other obstacles caused by COVID-19, the youth co-op still managed to move into a new youth centre in Campbell’s Bay, hold their usual softball league, hold regular animation on wheels events and involve youth in a project to create art reflecting the history of the Pontiac.

The Maison des Jeunes Youth Co-op (MDJ) spent the summer focusing on what they could do instead of what they couldn’t.

