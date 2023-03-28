Man arrested for hit-and-run in Otter Lake

Brett Thoms Otter Lake March 27, 2023 A driver was arrested by a Sûreté du Québec patrol officer less than two hours after hitting a road worker on Picanoc Road in Otter Lake on Monday afternoon. According to the SQ, the suspect didn’t stop to assist the victim who was working on a construction site. Following the assessment by paramedics, the victim was not transported to a hospital. The suspect is a 57-year-old man from Otter Lake with no prior criminal record. He was released at the scene after promising to appear in court. He could face charges of “hit-and-run causing bodily harm”, “assault with a weapon” and “assault”. The investigation showed that the driver’s impatience and aggressiveness were the causes of the event.

