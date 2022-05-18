Brett Thoms Pontiac May 13, 2022 Sandra Armstrong, the mayor of Mansfield-et- Pontefract, says she will no longer oppose the payment of her municipality’s shares towards covering the $30,000 overpayments to Residence Meilleur after consulting with both her council and a lawyer. At last month’s public meeting, the MRC voted to cover the $30,000 that was overpaid to Residence Meilleur in error instead of requiring the not-for-profit retirement home to repay the sum, which was . . .

