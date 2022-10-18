Marché Pontiac raises funds for seniors

Brett Thoms Quyon October 1, 2022 A flea market called Marché Pontiac was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fort Coulonge on Saturday. The market’s purpose was to raise funds for the the Maison de la famille in Fort-Coulonge which is an organization that provides social services. “This is mostly a fundraiser for the elders,” said Sylvie Mohs, the organizer of the market. “ I have a group of elders and we like to do outings or woodworking or stuff like that. And it costs money. Unfortunately, the government doesn’t give money for travel expenses and stuff like that. And then we had the idea to do a craft sale.” The market had 18 vendors spread over 34 tables and was well attended by shoppers looking for deals. The tables sold a variety of things ranging from toys, trinkets, food, art and other handcrafted items. It only cost vendors $10 to rent the tables. Much of the crafts being sold at the market were made by the elders who would benefit from activities being fundraised for, according to Mohs “The population is always encouraging us,” said Mohs about the support they have received from the community. “The vendors are saying it’s all going good.” Maison de la famille plans to hold more events to fundraise in the future.

