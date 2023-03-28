Marie-Josée Corriveau scores historic win

Marie-Josée Corriveau and dance partner and fellow winner of Révolution, Jason Morel, won a prestigious award at the Gala des Zapettes d’Or. The duo were nominated by the academy for “Performance of the Year” for their choreography of their performance about domestic violence and death, and voting took place by the public during the month of March. They were nominated amongst various Quebecois celebrities, including a performer from Chanteurs masqués (a francophone version of The Masked Singer) but it was announced at the Gala that they were indeed the “top performance that gave chills”. In the 15 years of the awards, this is the first year that a dancer has won and also the first time anyone from Révolution has been nominated.

