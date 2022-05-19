Zainab Al-Mehdar
Pontiac May 18, 2022
This week marks the first week Quebec has done without masks, making it the last province to go maskless.
“The evolution of the epidemiological situation, which is encouraging overall, allows us to . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca