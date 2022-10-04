Maurice Beauregard honoured at park opening

Brett Thoms

Campbell’s Bay September 30, 2022

Nearly 100 people attended the official opening of the recently renovated park in the centre of Campbell’s Bay on Friday. The event also honoured the contributions of Campbell’s Bay Mayor Maurice Beauregard, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer last spring.

Before beginning his prepared remarks, Tim Ferrigan, pro mayor of Campbell’s Bay and the main speaker at the event, started off the ceremony by acknowledging the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and the victims of residential schools.

“We are here today to officially reopen our park following some exciting recent additions that you can see behind me,” started Ferrigan. “But more importantly, we are here to pay tribute to our friend and our Mayor Maurice Beauregard. As our mayor Maurice has led the way for our multi-phase downtown rejuvenation project since it began in 2016.”

It was then announced that the park is named Parc Maurice Beauregard in his honour.

“He is now in the biggest fight of his life after being diagnosed with cancer six months ago but he makes us proud every day the way he continues to battle,” said Ferrigan as Beauregard sat next to him.

Ferrigan also mentioned Beauregard’s long-time service as a Campbell’s Bay volunteer fireman.

He then detailed the specific contribution Beauregard made as mayor in helping revitalize downtown Campbell’s Bay.

“Maurice was elected to council in 2013 and it became obvious really quick that he was going to be a go-getter, a pusher and a fighter,” said Ferrigan. “And in 2017 he became our mayor, just before in 2016 council came up with the idea of really getting into a phased plan of rejuvenating the downtown core.”

Ferrigan said once becoming mayor, Beauregard threw himself into leading the charge in getting the job done.

“Our fundraising over the last number of years, with Maurice at the lead, we’ve raised over $150,000 for community projects,” said Ferrigan. “And of course, as we always state, that’s thanks to you to the community for coming out and supporting but that doesn’t happen without a leader.”

Ferrigan listed the mural and its park, work on the dock and wharf, the splash pad, play structures, as well as soon-to-be completed washrooms and horseshoe shuffleboard areas as all things accomplished in the park area under Beauregard’s leadership.

“We’ve very noticeably spent time working on putting things together for the children, said Ferrigan. “But Maurice was definitely the one who wanted to ensure that we also went in the direction to put some things in place for our seniors, as they are very important to him and to our council.”

Ferrigan also gave MNA André Fortin and Warden Jane Toller the microphone to give their own tributes to Beauregard.

“I look around here and you see the same thing I do, Maurice,” said Fortin during his remarks. “There are colleagues of yours. There are council members of yours. There are business leaders here. There are community group leaders here. There are people that you have brought together for this project over the years. And I would have to say that what I as a provincial Member of Parliament has admired most in your leadership as mayor is your capacity of bringing all these people together to share a vision to buy into a vision that you had and that you have for this town.”

“As André has said so eloquently, you are a person who is hugely admired because of your ability to fight your persistence, your determination, and you are a champion of Campbell’s Bay,” said Toller. “I think one of the first speeches I heard from Maurice when I first became warden in 2017, was just how desperately needed this park was for the young families and to attract new families. And we watched the various stages, the waterpark, all of the magnificent climbing equipment and the paved area of the walking trail.”

Toller then went on to present the Pontiac Paddle of Accomplishment to Beauregard. He is the fourth recipient of this award, which is the highest in the Pontiac, according to Toller.

During the speeches, students from the St. John Elementary School came down the hill and began playing in the newly reopened park.

Ferrigan concluded his remarks by lauding the mayor’s leadership abilities.

“You don’t hear too much drama coming out of Campbell’s Bay. And believe me, that’s because of his leadership. Drama can happen in a council chamber very easily. It doesn’t take much, lots of councillors and mayors here today you know what I’m talking about. I’ve been on both ends of it. And I can tell you that we owe him a great debt of gratitude for keeping this thing running smooth all these years,” said Ferrigan.

The remarks then ended with a cutting of the ribbon for the park, as well as Beauregard posing for pictures with the community and the Campbell’s Bay Fire Department.