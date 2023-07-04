Mayors briefed on Lyme disease in the Pontiac

Madelaine Methot

Pontiac June 21, 2023

At the June 21 meeting of the MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors, Director General Kim Lesage presented the results of a study conducted by the University of Montreal’s biology department on the percentage of Lyme disease in the Pontiac.

As described by Lesage, the study, conducted in the summer of 2022, involved the collection of ticks at three sites along the Cyclopark PPJ trails that span the region. The specimens were sent for identification and bacteria testing. Though there are a number of tick species present in our region, the Ixodes Scapularis tick, commonly known as the deer or black-legged tick, is the only species that can carry bacteria causing Lyme disease. The results of the study showed that 4.5 per cent of ticks of this species collected in the region did, in fact, carry the Lyme disease bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi.

The available surveillance data on ticks throughout the province of Quebec for 2023 shows that ours is one of many regions that has a confirmed risk of contracting the disease. While most of the data covers results from the southern half of the province, this does not mean that the risk isn’t present in regions where data was not collected.

According to an article posted on the Government of Quebec’s Health Issues archive for 2023, Ixodes Scapularis tick populations are confirmed to be established provincially in the regions of Estrie, Lanaudiere, Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec, Monteregie, Montreal, Outaouais, Laval and Laurentides.

Within the Outaouais region itself, coming into contact with the disease is possible anywhere, however, the municipalities of Fort Coulonge, Mansfield & Pontefract, Grand Calumet Island, Bristol, La Peche, Val-des-Monts and Chelsea all scored “significant” on the risk scale posted by the Government of Quebec.

Since diagnosing Lyme disease can be difficult in some cases, the actual number of cases is likely higher than the number of cases reported. However, due to the mandatory reporting system introduced in 2003, any laboratory staff member or doctor who diagnoses the disease must notify the public health authorities, allowing the progress of the disease to be monitored in Québec.

Lesage points out that “These results show that there is a risk of transmission of [Lyme] disease in our area, and why it is important to promote [awareness] for what Lyme disease is, what a tick bite looks like and how to treat and prevent them.” The Director General advises mayors that if they have staff in Public Works to make sure they are aware of the risk.

The Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services has publications available online to learn more about how you can protect yourself from tick bites this summer season.