Meet the teen visionary behind the popular Karl’s Bakery Facebook ads

This spring, Torsten Gmeiner was skipping class, so his parents laid down a punishment.

His mom, who lives in Pembroke, took away the 15-year-old’s Xbox for three months.

But his dad thought this was a bit harsh.

Karl Gmeiner is owner and head baker of Karl’s Bakery in Chapeau. Business was slow at the bakery, so Karl decided to put his young lad to work making Facebook ads for the business.

“I’m just going to do something that helps me and make my life a little bit easier,” he said, recalling his rationale at the time.

So Torsten started making daily Facebook posts advertising sales and specials at his dad’s bakery, which quickly started drawing attention on social media.

His ads, photoshopped images featuring levitating pies, celestial loaves of bread descending from the heavens, and ninja stars in the shape of fleur-de-lis cookies, started to get more likes and comments from members of the community.

On an April 25 post advertising a sale on Chelsea buns, Tammie Lamothe commented: “I absolutely love your new posts. He makes me want to drive the hour drive to go get some.”

In the past month, three posts have received 50 or more likes – something that never happened before Torsten started doing the ads.

Karl says the posts are not only increasing engagement with the Facebook page, but also helping people discover his business.

“There was a couple that came in from Vancouver and said they had a cottage where they’ve been going for like 20 years. They never knew there was a bakery.”

When they started getting positive feedback from customers about the posts, Karl decided to turn what was once a punishment into a lucrative opportunity for his son.

They came to an arrangement.

“For every like he gets, I give him 25 cents.”

The number started at 50 cents per like, but once Karl saw the number of likes the posts were getting he decided to lower the rate.

“The posts we had done before had 10-15, maybe 20 likes. So I’m thinking like $10. Why not?”

Torsten has worked at the bakery since he was young, earning the nickname Junior Boss.

From a young age the boy gave his stamp of approval on bakery goods ranging from . . .