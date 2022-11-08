Mervin’s Lane

As we drive anywhere in eastern Canada, we wonder, “Why are the roads so crooked?” Or “Why did they ever build that town or city there?” You probably will have to talk to your grandparents, or dig deep into some old Canadian history books that know or document our beginnings better than I have. We soon find out that our ancestors came to North America by ship, not by plane. They also came to our neck of the wilderness by a canoe or small boat on the river, not on any road. Whether it was Montreal, Toronto, Wright’s Town, Fort William or Portage-du-Fort, our earliest settlements were on the banks of a river. Canada’s earliest trade was furs delivered by canoe on the rivers and timber that was floated down the river. Our earliest trade took place on the banks of some river. A system of canals and locks were developed decades before good roads. Although the first canals were built for defense purposes to move our military, most of our canals and locks were, and are still, used for efficient movement of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca