Mickey Creek Golf course welcomes next generation at first Family Day

The Mickey Creek Golf Course was alive with young and old golfers alike on Saturday as families gathered for the course’s first ever Family Day event, organized by the Mickey Creek Golf Club Association.

According to Jeanne McTiernan, who has been a member of the association for over a decade, the new event was put on to introduce children and their families to the joys of golf in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

“A lot of golfers are either retired people or parents that work, but we’re trying to encourage that next generation to see that it is a sport and it’s a fun sport,” she said.

The event featured a shotgun style start to the tournament, with each competitor starting at a . . .