Mild weather adds to winter fun at Campbell’s Bay carnival

Connor Lalande Campbell’s Bay February 19, 2023 The Municipality of Campbell’s Bay hosted a winter carnival last Sunday, marking the return of an annual event that had been put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was held at the Campbell’s Bay rink and saw unseasonably mild winter weather. Carnival attendees were able to enjoy several wintertime activities including skating, sliding and snow castle building. A campfire was also present, although with unseasonably warm weather, it was not needed by many to stay warm while enjoying the carnival’s activities. “It really brings together that community spirit and that sense of attachment and belonging to a space is really important,” said Stéphanie Hebert Shea, councillor for the municipality. “I think that that’s highlighted in these types of events.” . In addition to the activities, food was also served free of charge, including hot dogs, chili, beans and drinks, Councillor Raymond Pilon was stationed at the barbeque for most of the day. “It’s just nice to get people outside enjoying themselves,” he said, turning hot dogs. According to Shea, approximately 75 people attended the event.

