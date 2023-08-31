Missing Person – Brigitte Sabourin
The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public's help in locating Brigitte Sabourin, 42, of Shawville.
She was last seen on August 30, around 6:30 p.m., near Argue Street, in Shawville.
There are reasons to fear for her health and safety.
Description
Height: 1.63 m (5 ft 3 in)
Weight: 86 kg (191 lbs)
Brown hair
Blue eyes
Anyone who sees Brigitte Sabourin is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help find this person can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264 .
Case number: 131-230830-006
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca