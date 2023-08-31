Missing Person – Brigitte Sabourin

Anyone who sees Brigitte Sabourin is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help find this person can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264 .

The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public's help in locating Brigitte Sabourin, 42, of Shawville. She was last seen on August 30, around 6:30 p.m., near Argue Street, in Shawville. There are reasons to fear for her health and safety.

