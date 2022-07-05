Fran Langford-Erfle brought in this photo, taken circa 1950. Some of our more senior Shawville residents will remember when Selly Langford’s store occupied the space at 357 Main Street, currently occupied by Brooklyn Place. According to Fran, Selly Langford stands with his eldest son Hugh, displaying their hooks of bananas. Back then, bananas were nutritious and cheap at only 14 cents a pound, says Fran. If you have an old historic photo of Pontiac people or places, please drop your photos off at The Equity office and we’ll publish whatever we can in Moments in Time.

