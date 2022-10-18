Monthly MoP council meets in Luskville

The Municipality of the Pontiac (MoP) held its regular monthly council meeting last Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights of the meeting.

The MoP has renewed its contract with Gatineau based law firm RPGL. The amount authorized for this renewal was $15,000 plus tax for the year 2022 and 2023.

This adds to the 100 hours the law firm was contracted for in a resolution passed by the municipality at last June’s meeting.

The MoP council passed a resolution to adopt service upgrades for the Transcollines public transportation service. The resolution was a renewal of support for the agreement entered into between the MoP, the MRC Pontiac and Transcollines public transit network in September 2016.

The resolution adopted the 2021 plan worked out between the MoP and the MRC Pontiac to improve the service along Hwy 148. The expenditure of $16,334 for 2022 was authorized based on projections done by Transcollines with the stipulation that these projections may change based on conditions. The resolution stated that the MRC Pontiac would provide $32,676 for the year 2022.

On public safety, it was announced that one volunteer firefighter was hired and another was promoted to the position of captain.

For public works it was announced that two companies would receive contracts for the snow removal for the upcoming winter. Nugent construction received the snow removal contract for sector B worth $872, 551.95 for the snow removal season of 2022 to 2025.

Mountainview Turf received the contract for snow removal for Sector E and sidewalks for the amount of $280,308.44.

For urban planning it was announced that a lot would be transferred to the CHAL organization for the use of senior’s residences pending on the group receiving approval by a housing financing organization.

A resolution was also passed which allocated $3,000 to adopt software CartoVista, which aimed at helping the land management within the MRC des Collines.

You read the full draft minutes of the meeting on the MoP s website site.

Brett Thoms

Luskville October 11, 2022