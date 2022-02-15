Moose study in the area

Carole St-Aubin Pontiac Feb.16, 2022 Chances are residents have seen a helicopter hovering overhead in several Pontiac areas recently. It is part of the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks’ (MFFP) ongoing aerial moose inventory being conducted between Feb. 4 and Feb. 25, 2022. This inventory is coordinated by MFFP biologist for the Outaouais region, André Dumont, and MFFP wildlife technician Catherine Greaves. It is also being conducted in collaboration with the Algonquin Nation. Overseeing the . . .

