More than 100 participate in Bryson RA Boat Poker Run

Connor Lalande

Bryson July 15, 2023

In an event that has become a much anticipated summertime staple in the region, the Bryson Recreation Association held its third annual Boat Poker Run this past Saturday.

Poker runs are events where participants travel to various, pre-determined checkpoints over the course of a day. At each checkpoint, they are given a sealed envelope containing a playing card and are told not to open it.

Having visited each checkpoint, participants meet at a final location where their envelopes are opened by event organizers to reveal a hand of poker.

Once their envelopes are opened and their poker hands revealed, players had the option of paying an additional $5 to trade in one of their cards in the hopes of improving their hand.

Tickets for the event cost $25 each with the best hand taking home the grand prize of $500.

The Bryson Recreation Association’s Boat Poker Run encouraged participants to explore the scenic waters of the Ottawa River between the towns of Bryson and Fort Coulonge. Event checkpoints were located at Bryson Beach, Campbell’s Bay Dock, Jaune Beach and Le Patro Dock.

The run’s final location – where envelopes were opened to reveal hands – was Bernard Island.

According to Bryson Recreation Association Treasurer Chantal Gravelle, 106 participants took to the water to try their luck.

Oddly enough, Colin Lanoix and Sylvie Forgues, the event’s two winners, had the exact same hand – a full house with three 6’s and two 2’s.

“The poker run is good because it’s a relatively easy fundraiser to do. Once you’ve done the prep work, the day is super easy, and it tends to go smoothly. The first year was more work because we had to map the route out and get cards and other equipment. But once that stuff is done, it’s done,” said event volunteer Amanda Baird.

“It’s a beautiful day, it’s scenic and you can really enjoy yourself,” said President of the Bryson Recreation Association Julie Ryan. “The money we raise today will go towards the committee and helping fund things that we’re working towards.”

“Our next big goal is netting for the baseball field, which is more expensive than you’d think,” said Ryan.

President of the Bryson Recreation Association Julie Ryan and event volunteer Amanda Baird at the Bryson beachfront for the Bryson RA Boat Poker Run this past Saturday. Gathering at Bernard Island.