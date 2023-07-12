MRC calls for projects to “revitalize”the Pontiac

Madelaine Methot

Pontiac June 28, 2023

In June, the MRC Pontiac launched its second call for proposals under the $2 million Regions and Rurality Fund for revitalization projects in the MRC Pontiac.

The funds will be directed towards projects that combat territorial challenges within the Pontiac including an aging population, loss of local services, having one of the lowest median incomes in Québec, and poor economic diversification since the 2008 forestry crisis.

The MRC is hoping for proposals that focus on the economic development of MRC Pontiac, but any vitalization project proposal that prioritizes the development of the region’s economy, urbanism, community and development of the territory’s natural environment are welcomed.

As for who is eligible to apply to the fund, Pontiac municipalities, cooperatives, non-profit organizations, Aboriginal band councils, and private companies are invited to apply.

An earlier call for proposals for the Regions and Rurality Fund was open from the fall of 2022 through winter of 2023.

The MRC’s Social Development Coordinator, Sabrina Ayres, told THE EQUITY that following that first call for proposals, $2.5 million was invested in projects aimed to revitalize the Pontiac. Approximately half of those funds were used for projects applied for by Pontiac municipalities, and the rest from non-profit organizations and businesses.

Vitalization project proposals are understood by the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation (MAMH) as all actions taken by a community to revitalize its environment and improve the quality of life of its population in a sustainable way.

The MRC’s has formed a Vitalization Committee to act in an advisory capacity to create a plan for using the funds in the most beneficial way for the Pontiac.

The committee has set itself the objective of promoting economic diversification in the region, based on the growth niches identified during the MRC Pontiac’s strategic planning.

The growth niches identified and deemed to be promising for the region’s development are Tourism, Culture and Heritage, Agriculture, Social Community, Environment and Forestry.

With respect to growing concerns over climte change and loss of biodiversity, Guillaume Boudreau, The Director of Economic Development for the MRC Pontiac, told THE EQUITY that, “In certain cases, projects that are more ecologically sustainable can receive more points” when considering which proposals to move forward with.

Boudreau has been with the MRC Pontiac for six months while completing his MBA from the University of Quebec Outaouais. He worked in education and strategic planning for 11 years prior to deciding to pursue his entrepreneurial passions.

Guillaume Boudreau will be speaking at the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce 5 à 7 at Brauwerk Hoffman in Campbell’s Bay on July 13 at 5 p.m., about the MRC’s plans for projects with the fund and the development of the Pontiacs economic vitality.

The deadline for proposals for the Regions and Rurality Fund is August 25. However, this is only one of many funding opportunities available through the MRC Pontiac throughout the year. If you have an innovative project idea to improve life in the Pontiac, contact the MRC.