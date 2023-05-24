MRC des Collines announces permanent housing affordability strategy

The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais adopted a territorial strategy for permanent housing affordability during a Council of Mayors meeting on May 18. “This initiative is a follow-up to the report of the housing survey conducted by the Table de développement social des Collines-de-l’Outaouais (TDSCO) in 2021 which recommended, among other things, the development of such a strategy at the territorial level in order to better equip the municipality, housing actors and citizens in the realization of residential projects to better house low- and moderate-income households on its territory,” read an MRC press release translated into English. According to the press release, the initiative aims to address housing affordability within the MRC by supporting business and municipalities in the production of affordable, social and community housing, mobilizing the region’s key players in the implementation of measures to promote permanent housing affordability and to contribute to the realization of residential projects that include an affordability or non-market component. These measures, the release continues, are based on the five areas of municipal intervention: urban planning regulations, municipal taxation, municipal land tenure, municipal financing and municipal governance. “It is with great enthusiasm that the MRC publishes this reference document, which is a must for planning and decision-making. It is also a toolbox that can be adapted to the reality of each of our municipalities. Our efforts and investments together to solve the housing affordability problem will generate lasting and significant benefits for communities across our territory and for generations to come,” MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais Warden, Marc Carrière said in a statement translated into English.

