MRC des Collines get funding for new domestic violence project

ZainabAl-Mehdar
MRC-des-Collines
Dec.8 2021
The Security Service of the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais received a grant of $433,440 in funding over a five-year period to implement a new project called MAINtenant ensemble that will support victims of domestic violence and increase the monitoring of offenders.
The project was made possible by a grant given to the local police department by the Public Safety Ministry of Québec and by the funding of . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca