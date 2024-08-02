MRC hiring AgriSaveur project manager

The MRC Pontiac is now accepting applications for the position of project manager for the AgriSaveur food transformation project, which will eventually live out of what was previously the Shawville abattoir.

The MRC, in collaboration with a small group of local producers, organized itself to purchase the assets of Abattoir les Viandes du Pontiac this spring with a vision to reopen the slaughter house and have it run as a cooperative.

In June the MRC announced the nine Pontiac producers with whom it had collaborated to purchase the assets had indeed submitted an application to the province to form a solidarity cooperative that would manage operations of the slaughterhouse once it reopens.

Part of the work to be tackled by the board of directors of this soon-to-be cooperative will be developing the former abattoir to be not just a slaughterhouse but also a transformation facility for a diversity of local agricultural products.

To support the realization of this vision, the MRC is hiring a project manager who will work with the facility’s board of directors to develop the abattoir into a place where Pontiac producers can transform their meat and other raw products into goods that can be sold directly to consumers.

All information about the job posting is available on the MRC’s website.

Last week the MRC published a press release updating Pontiac residents on progress towards reopening the abattoir, which it hopes will happen this fall.

THE EQUITY reported the updates offered in the press release when the group of producers submitted its application to become a cooperative in June, in an article titled Abattoir co-op application submitted.