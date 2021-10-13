Thursday, October 14, 2021
News 

Municipality of Pontiac purchasing speed cameras

Carole St-Aubin

Carole St-Aubin
Pontiac October 5, 2021 

The municipality of Pontiac held its monthly council meeting on Oct. 5, addressing several large budget items.

Water membrane

The purchase of a new water membrane for the water treatment plant was approved by council at a cost of $46,463.48.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca