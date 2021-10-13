Municipality of Pontiac purchasing speed cameras

Carole St-Aubin
Pontiac October 5, 2021
The municipality of Pontiac held its monthly council meeting on Oct. 5, addressing several large budget items.
Water membrane
The purchase of a new water membrane for the water treatment plant was approved by council at a cost of $46,463.48.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca