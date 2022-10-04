Tuesday, October 4, 2022
To honour Orange Shirt Day Leah Beardsley and her two children wore orange shirts. Left to right, Ella Chamberlain, Leah Beardsley and Titus Chamberlain.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Liz Draper

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Pontiac Sept. 30, 2022
This year marked the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with many locals in the Pontiac taking part in different activities to raise awareness and honour residential school survivors.
Also known as Orange Shirt Day, September 30 is a holiday made to honour Indigenous children that were taken away from their families and put into the residential “school” system. It is a day to raise awareness and recognize that it is important to acknowledge what Indigenous people have gone through in order to work towards real change.
The Equity spoke to Warden Jane Toller who emphasized that it’s a . . .

