New art exhibit opens at Cafe 349

Eva Baldi
Shawville August 6, 2021
Local artist Brian Hudson put his art on display at Café 349 last Friday.
Hudson explained that art has played a major role throughout his life. As a child he would flip through the pages of his family’s Encyclopaedia Britannica, rushing to the section on art.
