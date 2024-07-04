New beach building for Norway Bay

The Municipality of Bristol celebrated the grand opening of its new beach service building in Norway Bay with wine and cheese on Tuesday evening. The new facility features two handicap-accessible washrooms, a storage room and a small canteen. “We’re here to celebrate the grand opening for the rebuilding of the beach building which was pretty outdated. It was a long project. Finally, it’s finished,” said Marjorie Groulx-Tellier, the municipality’s building inspector. The project was funded by a combination of a $100,000 grant from the MRC and municipal money​​. “Today, after everything was done, we . . .

