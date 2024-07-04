New beach building for Norway Bay
The Municipality of Bristol celebrated the grand opening of its new beach service building in Norway Bay with wine and cheese on Tuesday evening. The new facility features two handicap-accessible washrooms, a storage room and a small canteen.
“We’re here to celebrate the grand opening for the rebuilding of the beach building which was pretty outdated. It was a long project. Finally, it’s finished,” said Marjorie Groulx-Tellier, the municipality’s building inspector.
The project was funded by a combination of a $100,000 grant from the MRC and municipal money.
“Today, after everything was done, we . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca