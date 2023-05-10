New Chip Stand in Otter Lake

Brett Thoms Otter Lake May 6, 2023 A new chip stand has opened up Otter Lake. Chez Poune, formerly JaJa Patate, has opened up on Martineau Avenue under the ownership of Colinda Dubeau. Serving a wide array of classic chip stand food on the menu, Dubeau is ready to put her cooking experience to good use for the residents and cottagers in the Otter Lake area. “She’s been wanting to do this for a very long time and she finally bought it last fall and just got opened,” said Rob Yourth, Colinda’s partner. Colinda previously owned the Three Sisters (now Chick N’ Things) in Shawville and hopes that opening up this business in her hometown of Otter Lake will serve her well. Opening day for Chez Poune on Saturday went well according to Yourth, and the two are optimistic about the summer run. They expect to be open right until the water freezes. You can find their menu and hours on Chez Poune (Otter Lake) on Facebook.

