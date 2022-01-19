New collaboration brings free ski rentals to Pontiac

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac Jan.19, 2022 As of last weekend, families and community members in the Pontiac can rent skis and enjoy being outdoors in two locations during this winter season, they will be set up at Pine Lodge and Mont-Chilly. Ski Pontiac and Cooperative Adventure Helianthe teamed up with Ski at School, who will provide ski equipment, free of charge every Saturday morning starting Jan. 15 until March. Community members can . . .

