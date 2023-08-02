New cottages framing the beauty of the Pontiac

Chalets Prunella near Ladysmith could be your next weekend stay-cation

Madelaine Methot

Ladysmith July 27, 2023

Catherine and Nancy Lemay started renting out their new A-frame cottages on Johnson Lake just outside Ladysmith in February of 2022. They named the project Chalets Prunella, after the natural herb/flower which is known as the “heal-all” plant.

“Our dad was a contractor,” Catherine told THE EQUITY this past Sunday, explaining why she and her sister have always had a knowledge and a passion for construction. The sisters had talked about doing a building project together their whole lives. Though they had both settled down with families and careers, it was the recent pandemic that presented them with the opportunity to take on the project.

The sisters grew up in Val D’or, Quebec, and fondly recall spending their childhood summers visiting friends at cottages in the Pontiac. They’ve always admired the lakes and natural environment that the Pontiac has to offer, and appreciated that it is less commercialized than other popular “cottage country” areas, all of which led to their decision to build here.

Catherine told THE EQUITY that their vision in building the Prunella cottages was to create a “chill and relaxed space where people could take a healing break from their regular life.”

There are now four cottages built and available for rent on their 75 acres of land at Johnson Lake. The cottages have a particularly striking A-frame design developed by Catherine and Nancy together.

Chalets Prunella offers its guests a variety of cottaging activities, including three kilometres of private hiking and snowshoeing trails, and paddleboards, canoes and kayaks available for use on Johnson Lake.

Catherine said they have had fantastic experiences with Pontiac businesses and trades people since starting their project. The sisters are excited to contribute to the tourism economy in the Pontiac, and are also hoping to collaborate with local artisans to offer gift packages to guests.

With future expansions of the project in mind, their hope is that their Pontiac get-away will come to be known as a bit of a hidden gem. While they have hosted guests from a wide variety of origins, ranging from nearby Canadian cities to northern United States, Mexico and Germany, the Lemay sisters encourage Pontiac locals to come check out their beautiful cottages right here in our midst.