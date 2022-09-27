New farm and culinary trail may connect Pontiac farmers with US market: Pontiac champion of agritourism answers five questions about what this trail will involve.

David Gillespie of L’Isle-aux-Allumettes has been working with a committee of dedicated volunteers to connect the Pontiac and greater Outaouais region to Ontario, Vermont and New York by way of a new international farm and culinary trail. The trail, designed as a loop over 1600 km long, will guide locals and tourists to visit the small-scale farms and food businesses that populate the four regions. The goal, he said, is both to draw more people to the region and encourage local farmers and entrepreneurs to join the growing agritourism industry. Gillespie has been a leading advocate of agritourism in the Pontiac for some time. Earlier this month, he presented the proposed trail at an international agritourism conference in Vermont. While the trail is not officially . . .

