New Logo for Shawville? Shawville 150 rolls ahead

Brett Thoms Shawville January 28, 2023 Shawville continues the planning for its 150th anniversary celebrations this year. The committee responsible for planning the events held its second meeting last Thursday. Sticking to the theme of making all the usual municipal events bigger and better this year, the committee announced that the first event to get the 150 treatment would be the upcoming Shawville Carnival on Feb. 11. The group also announced it intends to hold a contest to create a new logo for the town. A kid’s version of the contest was also mentioned. Details will be revealed when the contest is officially announced. Beyond that, the committee still has to hammer down dates so they can release a full calendar of events, but tentatively there will be a town tea party held around Easter, expanded Canada Day celebrations, a community dinner held in August, a community church service held around Thanksgiving and a Christmas light competition held in December. Other ideas thrown around included a community dance, a time capsule, a theatrical performance about the town’s founding, a revamped walking tour and more events to showcase the town’s history. A website, https://shawville150.ca/ with articles and pictures about the town’s history was launched. If you are interested in getting involved in the planning of the event contact Scott Campbell at the Town Hall or the Shawville 150 Facebook page.

