New owners, new location for the opening of the new Dépaneur Général de Luskville

New owners Jeff Chugg and Laurie Lacroix bought the commercial building in 2016 and have spent the last five years renovating it. Chugg has been involved in many businesses in the Pontiac such as INSO-TEC, Chugg Electric, Chugg Construction and CMD Cable.

Satuday marked the grand opening of the new Dépaneur Général de Luskville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca