News from the MRC des Collines

Newly appointed Director of Territory and Development, Benedikt Kuhn.

Connor Lalande

Pontiac March 29, 2023

An update on developments relating to the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais: MAINtenir le lien initiative

A project developed to address mental health issues within the MRC des Collines was announced by the Public Security Department in a March 16 press release. Known as the MAINtenir le lien, the project aims to offer better support to residents facing mental health struggles.

According to statistics collected by the MRC des Collines Public Security Department, calls related to mental health have increased 300% between 2010 and 2022.

MRC des Collines’ Public Safety Department has obtained $145,490 in funding from the MRC over a two-year period for the project. The funding will be used to set up multidisciplinary teams to offer better support and accompaniment to citizens dealing with mental health issues, to offer a follow-up while ensuring collaboration with socio-community organizations and to improve the knowledge of police officers regarding police intervention during a mental health crisis, according to the press release.

More information on the project will be released at a later date.

New director of territory development announced

The MRC des Collines council of mayors announced the appointment of a new director of territory development in a March 17 press release. Benedikt Kuhn is set to succeed Benoît Gauthier in a role that Gautheir held for the past three years. Gauthier is now Director General of the MRC.

“The territory management and programs department has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years, both in terms of the number of employees and the number of jobs,” said Gautheir in a statement translated into English. “We are confident that Mr. Kuhn has all the skills to take the department through new challenges.”

Khan holds a B.A. in Sociology and boasts extensive experience in “municipal and community affairs”, according to the release.

MRC des Collines annual report available

The MRC des Collines has released its annual report for 2022.

Information about the different municipalities of the MRC as well as services offered can be found within the report.

The report can be accessed using the following link: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/4c728ddd82.html#page/1