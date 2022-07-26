Norway Bay holds open mic night

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Marc Richard playing the inaugural performance of the evening. He described the atmosphere he was trying to create as a “coffee shop type of evening.”
Norway Bay July 21, 2022
The annual open mic night put on by the Norway Bay Municipal Association was held at the basketball court in Norway’s Bay park. The event was attended by about 50 people. The audience paid an entrance fee and had the chance to buy some alcoholic beverages and snacks.
