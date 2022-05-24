Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Stuart Mohr, right, with his father Steve hit the driving range at Astra Estates.
Highlight News 

Norway Bay landmark reopens

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Bristol May 21 2022
Norway Bay’s golf course officially reopened on Saturday morning. Now owned by Astra Estates, the owners say it was a​​ long time coming.
“The first tee off was by our family at 7 a.m.,” said Jodi Armstrong, co-owner of Astra Estates, on Saturday. “We didn’t actually . . .

