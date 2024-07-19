Norway Bay Municipal Association holds annual golf tournament fundraiser

The Astra Estates golf course was bustling with activity on Saturday morning during the Norway Bay Municipal Association’s (NBMA) annual golf tournament. The event drew community members together for a day of golf, food, and camaraderie, all in support of local summertime programming for kids in the community. The tournament, a staple in the Norway Bay community, has grown in popularity over the years. “We’ve been sponsoring the NBMA for quite some time,” said John Edelman, co-owner of Astra Estates. “They’re a big part of our clientele, and they’re a lot of our members, so we’re always supportive of their events.” The event featured a scramble format, making it accessible and enjoyable for golfers of all skill levels. Val Thompson, who is new to the sport, enjoyed the friendly atmosphere. “It’s really well organized and very congenial,” Thompson said. “I signed up alone, but they put me with lovely people.” Beth McGahern, one of the directors for the NBMA’s social committee and one of . . .

